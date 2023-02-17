Warburg Research Reiterates €13.00 Price Target for Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HHFA)

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HHFA – Get Rating) has been given a €13.00 ($13.98) price objective by investment analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.09% from the company’s current price.

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft stock traded up €0.12 ($0.13) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €12.86 ($13.83). 15,395 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,376. The firm has a market capitalization of $932.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of €12.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of €12.25. Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €10.78 ($11.59) and a 12 month high of €21.34 ($22.95). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Get Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

About Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft operates as a port and transport logistics company in Germany, rest of European Union, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Container, Intermodal, Logistics, and Real Estate. The company operates three container terminals in Hamburg; and container terminals in Odessa, Ukraine, and Tallinn, Estonia, as well as in Trieste, Italy.

Receive News & Ratings for Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.