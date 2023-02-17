Waste Connections, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 (NYSE:WCN)

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.255 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th.
Waste Connections has increased its dividend by an average of 12.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Waste Connections has a payout ratio of 21.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Waste Connections to earn $4.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.02 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.8%.
Waste Connections Stock Up 0.6 %
WCN stock opened at $136.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $132.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.62. The company has a market cap of $35.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.67. Waste Connections has a twelve month low of $113.50 and a twelve month high of $148.20.
Institutional Trading of Waste Connections
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in Waste Connections during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $282,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in Waste Connections in the 4th quarter valued at $276,000. Momentum Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Waste Connections in the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Waste Connections in the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Waste Connections in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Waste Connections from $158.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Waste Connections from $163.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Waste Connections from $157.00 to $152.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Waste Connections from $154.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.75.
About Waste Connections
Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. It offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.
Featured Articles
