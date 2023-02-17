Waste Connections, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 (NYSE:WCN)

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.255 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th.

Waste Connections has increased its dividend by an average of 12.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Waste Connections has a payout ratio of 21.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Waste Connections to earn $4.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.02 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.8%.

Waste Connections Stock Up 0.6 %

WCN stock opened at $136.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $132.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.62. The company has a market cap of $35.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.67. Waste Connections has a twelve month low of $113.50 and a twelve month high of $148.20.

Institutional Trading of Waste Connections

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Waste Connections will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in Waste Connections during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $282,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in Waste Connections in the 4th quarter valued at $276,000. Momentum Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Waste Connections in the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Waste Connections in the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Waste Connections in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Waste Connections from $158.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Waste Connections from $163.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Waste Connections from $157.00 to $152.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Waste Connections from $154.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.75.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. It offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

