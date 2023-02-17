Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN) Announces $0.34 Quarterly Dividend

Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.339 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th.

Waste Connections Trading Up 1.1 %

TSE:WCN opened at C$183.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.58, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Waste Connections has a fifty-two week low of C$148.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$196.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$179.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$182.93. The stock has a market cap of C$47.16 billion and a PE ratio of 43.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WCN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$150.00 target price on the stock. ATB Capital lifted their target price on Waste Connections from C$180.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Waste Connections from C$200.00 to C$219.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$161.86.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

