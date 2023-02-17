Waters (NYSE:WAT) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $12.55 to $12.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $12.76. The company issued revenue guidance of +6-8.5% yr/yr or $3.15 billion to $3.22 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.07 billion. Waters also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $12.55-$12.75 EPS.

Waters Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of WAT traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $328.56. 47,951 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,061. The company has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $338.53 and its 200-day moving average is $318.95. Waters has a 52 week low of $265.61 and a 52 week high of $369.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Get Waters alerts:

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.10. Waters had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 175.08%. The business had revenue of $858.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. Waters’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Waters will post 12.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several analysts have weighed in on WAT shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Waters from $320.00 to $345.00 in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Waters from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Waters from $334.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Waters from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $355.56.

In other news, Director Edward Conard sold 1,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.70, for a total transaction of $354,447.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,842,772.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WAT. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Waters by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in Waters in the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Waters by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,167 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Waters by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 294,027 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $91,287,000 after buying an additional 4,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 39.4% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,626 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Waters Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.