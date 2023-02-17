Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) Sets New 1-Year High at $320.43

Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $320.43 and last traded at $320.43, with a volume of 160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $295.49.

Watsco Trading Up 7.3 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $276.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $275.65. The stock has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Watsco Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were given a dividend of $2.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is 70.61%.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

