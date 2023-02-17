Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.23, Briefing.com reports. Watsco had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Watsco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WSO traded down $2.85 on Friday, reaching $321.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,342. Watsco has a 52-week low of $220.68 and a 52-week high of $343.85. The company has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $273.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $272.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Get Watsco alerts:

Watsco Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were issued a $2.45 dividend. This is an increase from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 70.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Watsco

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Watsco from $323.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Watsco from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Watsco in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Watsco from $284.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $304.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Watsco in the 2nd quarter worth $265,000. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Watsco in the 1st quarter worth $246,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Watsco during the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Watsco during the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. 84.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Watsco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Watsco, Inc engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment and parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.