WAX (WAXP) Price Reaches $0.0763 on Top Exchanges

WAX (WAXP) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 16th. During the last week, WAX has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One WAX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0763 or 0.00000321 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WAX has a market cap of $180.57 million and $17.06 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002313 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.35 or 0.00423396 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,713.47 or 0.28046536 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000160 BTC.

WAX Coin Profile

WAX (WAXP) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,960,913,516 coins and its circulating supply is 2,367,746,290 coins. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. WAX’s official message board is wax-io.medium.com. WAX’s official website is wax.io.

Buying and Selling WAX

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 3,960,913,516.459444 with 2,367,460,882.2295833 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.07878212 USD and is up 7.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 64 active market(s) with $15,357,424.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

