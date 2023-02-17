WazirX Trading Up 16.8% Over Last 7 Days (WRX)

WazirX (WRX) traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. In the last seven days, WazirX has traded up 16.8% against the US dollar. WazirX has a market capitalization of $78.20 million and approximately $3.77 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WazirX coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000831 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.76 or 0.00425780 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000098 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,939.34 or 0.28204451 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000152 BTC.

About WazirX

WazirX was first traded on January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 962,646,669 coins and its circulating supply is 381,856,872 coins. WazirX’s official website is wazirx.com. WazirX’s official message board is medium.com/@wazirx. WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WazirX

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WazirX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WazirX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

