Wedbush Boosts Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Price Target to $41.00

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by analysts at Wedbush from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.87% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CHUY. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Chuy’s from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Chuy’s from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday. CL King assumed coverage on Chuy’s in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chuy’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.50.
Chuy’s Price Performance
NASDAQ CHUY opened at $33.92 on Friday. Chuy’s has a fifty-two week low of $18.64 and a fifty-two week high of $35.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.99. The firm has a market cap of $610.56 million, a P/E ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 1.72.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chuy’s
About Chuy’s
Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chuy’s (CHUY)
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
- Is it Time to Fade the Rally in Generac Stock?
- 3 Top-Performing Energy MLPs Deliver Price Gains, High Yield
- O’Reilly Automotive In Buy Range After Topping Q4 Views
- 3 Travel Stocks Unfazed By Recession Fears
Receive News & Ratings for Chuy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chuy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.