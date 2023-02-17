Wedbush Boosts Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Price Target to $41.00

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by analysts at Wedbush from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.87% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CHUY. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Chuy’s from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Chuy’s from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday. CL King assumed coverage on Chuy’s in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chuy’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

NASDAQ CHUY opened at $33.92 on Friday. Chuy’s has a fifty-two week low of $18.64 and a fifty-two week high of $35.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.99. The firm has a market cap of $610.56 million, a P/E ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 1.72.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Chuy’s by 22.1% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 80,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,873,000 after buying an additional 14,616 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in Chuy’s by 0.5% during the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 229,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,326,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Chuy’s during the third quarter worth about $209,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Chuy’s by 35.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 127,774 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,962,000 after buying an additional 33,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in Chuy’s during the third quarter worth about $201,000. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.

