Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Finning International (FTT)

2/9/2023 – Finning International had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$38.00 to C$43.00.

2/8/2023 – Finning International had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$43.00 to C$45.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/8/2023 – Finning International had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$44.00 to C$45.00.

2/7/2023 – Finning International was downgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a C$40.00 price target on the stock.

2/6/2023 – Finning International was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating.

1/26/2023 – Finning International had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$39.00 to C$42.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

FTT traded up C$0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching C$36.29. The stock had a trading volume of 319,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,030. The stock has a market cap of C$5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.60, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.41. Finning International Inc. has a one year low of C$23.46 and a one year high of C$40.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$35.57 and a 200-day moving average of C$30.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.236 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Finning International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.92%.

In related news, Senior Officer Sebastian Tomas Guridi sold 1,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.09, for a total value of C$40,122.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,715.57. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. The company offers telehandlers, articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cable assist vehicles, cable yarding systems, chip dozers, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, remixing transfer vehicle, road reclaimers, road wideners, skid steer and compact track loaders, tack distributors, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, wheel tractor-scrapers, and windrow elevators, as well as attachments.

