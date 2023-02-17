Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for NatWest Group (NWG)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for NatWest Group (LON: NWG):

2/13/2023 – NatWest Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 380 ($4.61) price target on the stock.

2/7/2023 – NatWest Group is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/6/2023 – NatWest Group was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a GBX 400 ($4.86) price target on the stock.

2/2/2023 – NatWest Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

1/30/2023 – NatWest Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co..

1/25/2023 – NatWest Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

1/16/2023 – NatWest Group had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 350 ($4.25) to GBX 380 ($4.61). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NatWest Group Stock Down 6.5 %

Shares of NWG traded down GBX 19.98 ($0.24) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 285.62 ($3.47). 103,007,417 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,633,557. NatWest Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 182.85 ($2.22) and a 12-month high of GBX 313.10 ($3.80). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 285.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 261.24. The company has a market cap of £27.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,057.84.

NatWest Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a GBX 10 ($0.12) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 3.27%. This is a positive change from NatWest Group’s previous dividend of $3.50. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.87%.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

