Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE: WWE) in the last few weeks:

2/6/2023 – World Wrestling Entertainment was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/3/2023 – World Wrestling Entertainment had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Capital.

2/3/2023 – World Wrestling Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $86.00 to $95.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/3/2023 – World Wrestling Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $94.00 to $105.00.

1/30/2023 – World Wrestling Entertainment was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating.

1/17/2023 – World Wrestling Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $105.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/17/2023 – World Wrestling Entertainment was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $52.00.

1/6/2023 – World Wrestling Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $90.00 to $105.00.

World Wrestling Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WWE traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.32. 158,323 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,193,458. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.11 and its 200 day moving average is $76.03. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $54.66 and a one year high of $93.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 38.13 and a beta of 1.15.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $325.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.25 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 47.41% and a net margin of 15.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

World Wrestling Entertainment Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On World Wrestling Entertainment

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.96%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 84.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc is an integrated media and entertainment company, which engages in the production and distribution of content through various channels. It operates through the following business segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment reflects the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

Featured Articles

