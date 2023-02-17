Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) Short Interest Update

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 102,700 shares, a decline of 9.4% from the January 15th total of 113,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE EOD traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.85. 60,804 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,453. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $4.12 and a 1 year high of $5.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EOD. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund in the first quarter worth about $150,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 263,142 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 142,219 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 66,810 shares in the last quarter.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

