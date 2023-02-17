Wells Fargo & Company Increases Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Price Target to $89.00

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $88.00 to $89.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

VOYA has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Voya Financial from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Voya Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $83.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Voya Financial currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $82.83.

Voya Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Voya Financial stock opened at $77.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.17. Voya Financial has a 52 week low of $56.20 and a 52 week high of $78.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.62.

Voya Financial Increases Dividend

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $880.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.86 million. Voya Financial had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 13.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Voya Financial will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. This is an increase from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Voya Financial

In other Voya Financial news, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 109,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.23, for a total value of $8,134,717.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 220,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,396,070.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the 4th quarter worth $970,000. State of Wyoming increased its position in Voya Financial by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,586 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Voya Financial by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 49,892 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Voya Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $1,779,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Voya Financial by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

