Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

WEN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Wendy’s from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Wendy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.53.

Get Wendy's alerts:

Wendy’s Stock Performance

WEN traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,417,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,319,986. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.23. Wendy’s has a one year low of $15.77 and a one year high of $23.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wendy’s Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,948,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $394,332,000 after acquiring an additional 425,575 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,495,938 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $217,044,000 after acquiring an additional 226,667 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,131,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $116,119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367,870 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,957,246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $108,911,000 after acquiring an additional 282,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,023,519 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $91,053,000 after acquiring an additional 101,157 shares during the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.