WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.32 EPS

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.32, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share.

WESCO International Stock Performance

Shares of WCC opened at $171.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $136.61 and its 200-day moving average is $131.84. WESCO International has a 12 month low of $99.00 and a 12 month high of $172.91. The firm has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WCC. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of WESCO International from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of WESCO International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of WESCO International from $163.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of WESCO International from $170.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of WESCO International from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

WESCO International Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in WESCO International in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in WESCO International by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in WESCO International by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in WESCO International by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 16,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in WESCO International by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 21,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after buying an additional 5,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, communications maintenance, repair and operating, and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable and conduit, communications and security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting and sustainability, and automation, controls, and motors.

