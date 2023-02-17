West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) Price Target Raised to $110.00 at TD Securities

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) had its target price increased by TD Securities from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on West Fraser Timber from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James cut West Fraser Timber from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

West Fraser Timber Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of West Fraser Timber stock opened at $81.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.47. West Fraser Timber has a 52 week low of $68.75 and a 52 week high of $102.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.96.

West Fraser Timber Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is 6.25%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the fourth quarter worth $116,809,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the second quarter worth $83,756,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 690.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 419,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,190,000 after acquiring an additional 366,454 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 181.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 399,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,897,000 after acquiring an additional 257,798 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 2,424.0% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 189,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,767,000 after acquiring an additional 181,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

Further Reading

