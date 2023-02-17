Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Separately, Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Westamerica Bancorporation from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

Westamerica Bancorporation Stock Performance

Shares of Westamerica Bancorporation stock opened at $55.71 on Thursday. Westamerica Bancorporation has a one year low of $52.04 and a one year high of $63.86. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.74.

Westamerica Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Westamerica Bancorporation

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. Westamerica Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 37.09%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WABC. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 2,776.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

About Westamerica Bancorporation

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company. It provides range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California. It offers loans and lines of credit, online services, mobile banking, checking, savings, credit cards, cash management, overdraft services, merchant services, professional banking, bank owned property, preventing business loans, payroll services, and trust services.

