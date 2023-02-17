Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYIGet Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0945 per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.5% annually over the last three years.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund stock opened at $12.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.26. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $11.21 and a 12-month high of $14.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HYI. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the second quarter valued at $137,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the third quarter valued at $187,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 37.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 7,747 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 75,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the period.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, limited-term, closed-end management fund, which engages in the investment activities focusing on fixed securities. It seeks high income, with a capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on July 20, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

