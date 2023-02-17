Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0945 per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.5% annually over the last three years.

Get Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund alerts:

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund stock opened at $12.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.26. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $11.21 and a 12-month high of $14.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HYI. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the second quarter valued at $137,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the third quarter valued at $187,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 37.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 7,747 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 75,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, limited-term, closed-end management fund, which engages in the investment activities focusing on fixed securities. It seeks high income, with a capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on July 20, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.