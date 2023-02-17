Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0945 per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd.
Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.5% annually over the last three years.
Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Stock Down 0.5 %
Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund stock opened at $12.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.26. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $11.21 and a 12-month high of $14.58.
Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, limited-term, closed-end management fund, which engages in the investment activities focusing on fixed securities. It seeks high income, with a capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on July 20, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
