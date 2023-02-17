Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 44.7% annually over the last three years.

Shares of WIA opened at $8.87 on Friday. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has a 1 year low of $8.39 and a 1 year high of $12.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WIA. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 6.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 7.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 269,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 17,696 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $247,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 6.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 460.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 55,328 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

