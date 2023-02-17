Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 44.7% annually over the last three years.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of WIA opened at $8.87 on Friday. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has a 1 year low of $8.39 and a 1 year high of $12.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.25.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Company Profile
Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (WIA)
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
- 3 Top-Performing Energy MLPs Deliver Price Gains, High Yield
- Is it Time to Fade the Rally in Generac Stock?
- O’Reilly Automotive In Buy Range After Topping Q4 Views
- 3 Travel Stocks Unfazed By Recession Fears
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.