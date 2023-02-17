Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:MHF)

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0198 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd.
Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years.
Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Price Performance
MHF stock opened at $6.63 on Friday. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $6.10 and a 12 month high of $7.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.54.
Institutional Trading of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund
Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Company Profile
Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund (MHF)
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
- Is it Time to Fade the Rally in Generac Stock?
- 3 Top-Performing Energy MLPs Deliver Price Gains, High Yield
- O’Reilly Automotive In Buy Range After Topping Q4 Views
- 3 Travel Stocks Unfazed By Recession Fears
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.