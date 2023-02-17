Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:MHF)

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHFGet Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0198 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Price Performance

MHF stock opened at $6.63 on Friday. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $6.10 and a 12 month high of $7.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.54.

Institutional Trading of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $427,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 658,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,200,000 after buying an additional 135,235 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 7,902 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 266.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 384,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 279,320 shares during the period. 18.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.

