Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:WEA)

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.066 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years.

WEA opened at $10.89 on Friday. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has a 52-week low of $9.54 and a 52-week high of $12.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.67.

In other news, Director Ronald L. Olson sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total transaction of $201,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Ronald L. Olson purchased 20,000 shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.19 per share, with a total value of $223,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $223,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Ronald L. Olson sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total value of $201,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $22,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 150.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 144,073 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 86,492 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 392.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 108,219 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 86,250 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 559,494 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,953,000 after acquiring an additional 80,588 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 49.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 99,664 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 32,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 56,322 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 15,791 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

