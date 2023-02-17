Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Announces Earnings Results

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.30, Briefing.com reports. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies updated its FY23 guidance to $5.15 to $5.55 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $5.15-$5.55 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:WAB opened at $104.38 on Friday. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 1 year low of $78.26 and a 1 year high of $107.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is 17.39%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WAB. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,092,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2,233.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 245,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,589,000 after purchasing an additional 234,764 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

WAB has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America raised Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $87.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the Freight and Transit segments. The Freight segment builds new locomotives, manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives, rebuilds freight locomotives, supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services, and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

