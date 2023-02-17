Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.30, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 7.57%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies updated its FY23 guidance to $5.15 to $5.55 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $5.15-$5.55 EPS.

Shares of WAB traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $104.61. 64,774 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 905,813. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.47. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $78.26 and a fifty-two week high of $107.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is a positive change from Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.39%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WAB. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the first quarter valued at $366,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the first quarter valued at $1,092,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 10.1% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 287,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,389,000 after acquiring an additional 26,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WAB shares. Bank of America upgraded Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $87.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the Freight and Transit segments. The Freight segment builds new locomotives, manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives, rebuilds freight locomotives, supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services, and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

