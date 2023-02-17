Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30, Briefing.com reports. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies updated its FY23 guidance to $5.15 to $5.55 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $5.15-$5.55 EPS.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE WAB traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $104.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 335,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,889. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 1-year low of $78.26 and a 1-year high of $107.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.32 and its 200 day moving average is $95.57. The firm has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.26, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.47.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 17.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WAB. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $87.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAB. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,092,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the first quarter worth $366,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2,233.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 245,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,589,000 after buying an additional 234,764 shares during the period. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the Freight and Transit segments. The Freight segment builds new locomotives, manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives, rebuilds freight locomotives, supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services, and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

