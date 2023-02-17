Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.30, Briefing.com reports. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies updated its FY23 guidance to $5.15 to $5.55 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $5.15-$5.55 EPS.

WAB stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $104.60. 270,810 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 911,426. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 52 week low of $78.26 and a 52 week high of $107.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.39%.

WAB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $87.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WAB. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 10.1% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 287,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,389,000 after acquiring an additional 26,351 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the first quarter valued at $1,092,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the first quarter valued at $366,000. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the Freight and Transit segments. The Freight segment builds new locomotives, manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives, rebuilds freight locomotives, supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services, and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

