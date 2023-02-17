Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.30, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 7.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies updated its FY23 guidance to $5.15 to $5.55 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $5.15-$5.55 EPS.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Stock Down 1.2 %

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock opened at $104.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 1-year low of $78.26 and a 1-year high of $107.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.57. The company has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.47.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 17.39%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2,233.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 245,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,589,000 after purchasing an additional 234,764 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $1,092,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $366,000. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on WAB. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $87.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America raised Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the Freight and Transit segments. The Freight segment builds new locomotives, manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives, rebuilds freight locomotives, supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services, and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

