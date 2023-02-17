Wetouch Technology (OTCMKTS:GLFW) Stock Price Up 8.2%

Wetouch Technology Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLFW – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 8.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19. Approximately 23,798 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 383,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

Wetouch Technology Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.44.

