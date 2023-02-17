WeWork (NYSE:WE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

WeWork (NYSE:WE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.19), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $848.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.34 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis.

WE traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.56. 3,463,627 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,697,515. WeWork has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $8.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.76.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of WeWork in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of WeWork by 183.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 64,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 41,778 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of WeWork by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 109,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 44,277 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WeWork in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WeWork in the 4th quarter worth $105,000. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WE. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on WeWork to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. BTIG Research began coverage on WeWork in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on WeWork in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.83.

WeWork Inc provides flexible workspace solutions to individuals and organizations worldwide. The company offers workstation, private office, and customized floor solutions; and various amenities and services, such as private phone booths, internet, high-speed business printers and copiers, mail and package handling, front desk services, off-peak building access, common areas, and daily enhanced cleaning solutions.

