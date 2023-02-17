WeWork (NYSE:WE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

WeWork (NYSE:WE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.19), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $848.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.34 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis.
WE traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.56. 3,463,627 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,697,515. WeWork has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $8.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.76.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of WeWork in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of WeWork by 183.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 64,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 41,778 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of WeWork by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 109,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 44,277 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WeWork in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WeWork in the 4th quarter worth $105,000. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
WeWork Inc provides flexible workspace solutions to individuals and organizations worldwide. The company offers workstation, private office, and customized floor solutions; and various amenities and services, such as private phone booths, internet, high-speed business printers and copiers, mail and package handling, front desk services, off-peak building access, common areas, and daily enhanced cleaning solutions.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on WeWork (WE)
