WhiteCoin Price Hits $0.0884 on Exchanges (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 17th. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $67.52 million and $707,934.37 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0884 or 0.00000363 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.53 or 0.00413162 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00027688 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00013713 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000806 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00017436 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004115 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,307,130 coins and its circulating supply is 763,839,363 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info.

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

