Wildcat Petroleum (LON:WCAT) Trading Down 3.8%

Wildcat Petroleum Plc (LON:WCAT – Get Rating) dropped 3.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.20 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.25 ($0.02). Approximately 297,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 289,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.30 ($0.02).

Wildcat Petroleum Stock Down 3.8 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.23. The firm has a market cap of £30.35 million and a P/E ratio of -0.91.

Wildcat Petroleum Company Profile

Wildcat Petroleum Plc invests in the upstream sector of the petroleum industry. It focuses on the exploration, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

