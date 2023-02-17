William Blair Comments on Lattice Semiconductor Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lattice Semiconductor in a report released on Tuesday, February 14th. William Blair analyst A. Vecchi now forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $1.63 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.62. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lattice Semiconductor’s current full-year earnings is $1.64 per share.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen boosted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.44.

Lattice Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LSCC opened at $87.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.83. The company has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 70.04 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Lattice Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $43.41 and a twelve month high of $92.55.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 27.09%. The business had revenue of $175.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Lattice Semiconductor’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 23,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $1,599,678.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 767,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,463,154.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 23,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $1,599,678.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 767,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,463,154.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 4,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $338,653.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,041 shares of company stock worth $4,374,857 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lattice Semiconductor

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,662,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $869,153,000 after buying an additional 559,530 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,796,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $678,932,000 after buying an additional 451,263 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,909,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $577,611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013,254 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,941,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $489,225,000 after purchasing an additional 243,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,824,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $294,062,000 after purchasing an additional 145,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

About Lattice Semiconductor

(Get Rating)

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.