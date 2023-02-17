Williams Trading Downgrades DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) to Hold

Williams Trading cut shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on DKS. Citigroup lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wedbush lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $139.05.
Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $130.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.40. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a one year low of $63.45 and a one year high of $138.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $123.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.81.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.488 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.21%.
In other news, SVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 9,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $1,078,402.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,843,664. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 9,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $1,078,402.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,843,664. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 29,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.43, for a total value of $3,276,659.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,425,871.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,283 shares of company stock valued at $4,475,632 over the last three months. Company insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,506 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 8,648 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 23,723 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.
Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.
