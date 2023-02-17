Williams Trading Downgrades DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) to Hold

Williams Trading cut shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on DKS. Citigroup lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wedbush lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $139.05.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $130.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.40. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a one year low of $63.45 and a one year high of $138.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $123.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.81.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 52.43%. Analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 11.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.488 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 9,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $1,078,402.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,843,664. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 9,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $1,078,402.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,843,664. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 29,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.43, for a total value of $3,276,659.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,425,871.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,283 shares of company stock valued at $4,475,632 over the last three months. Company insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,506 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 8,648 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 23,723 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

