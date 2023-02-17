Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) vs. Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM) Head to Head Contrast

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) and Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Wix.com has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rumble has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Wix.com and Rumble, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wix.com 1 4 10 0 2.60 Rumble 0 1 0 0 2.00

Profitability

Wix.com currently has a consensus price target of $107.94, suggesting a potential upside of 27.19%. Given Wix.com’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Wix.com is more favorable than Rumble.

This table compares Wix.com and Rumble’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wix.com -36.51% -333.40% -13.73% Rumble N/A -11.05% -2.22%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.9% of Wix.com shares are held by institutional investors. 6.2% of Wix.com shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Wix.com and Rumble’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wix.com $1.27 billion 3.83 -$117.21 million ($8.62) -9.84 Rumble N/A N/A -$17.91 million N/A N/A

Rumble has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Wix.com.

Summary

Wix.com beats Rumble on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About Rumble

Rumble Inc. operates video sharing platforms. The company operates rumble.com, a platform that enables video creators to host, livestream, manage, distribute, and create OTT feeds, as well as monetize their content. It also operates locals.com, a subscription-based video sharing platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Longboat Key, Florida.

