WOO Network (WOO) Trading 7.5% Higher This Week

WOO Network (WOO) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 17th. Over the last week, WOO Network has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar. One WOO Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000970 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WOO Network has a market cap of $384.32 million and approximately $35.98 million worth of WOO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WOO Network Profile

WOO Network was first traded on October 30th, 2020. WOO Network’s total supply is 2,250,658,858 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,640,696,820 tokens. WOO Network’s official message board is medium.com/woonetwork. The Reddit community for WOO Network is https://reddit.com/r/woo_x. WOO Network’s official Twitter account is @woonetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WOO Network is woo.org.

WOO Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOO Network, rebranded from Wootrade, features alpha-based market-making abilities via partnerships with the leading quantitative trading teams globally. This platform has achieved a self-reinforcing and mutually beneficial dynamic between traders, exchanges, market-makers and investors all tied together by the WOO token.”

