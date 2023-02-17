Worldwide Healthcare Trust (LON:WWH) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3,201.85

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC (LON:WWH – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,201.85 ($38.87) and traded as high as GBX 3,225 ($39.15). Worldwide Healthcare Trust shares last traded at GBX 3,225 ($39.15), with a volume of 83,941 shares.

Worldwide Healthcare Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,201.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,280.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01. The firm has a market cap of £2.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jo Parfrey purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,120 ($37.87) per share, with a total value of £62,400 ($75,746.54). In related news, insider Tim Livett purchased 2,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,242 ($39.35) per share, with a total value of £70,513.50 ($85,595.41). Also, insider Jo Parfrey acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,120 ($37.87) per share, with a total value of £62,400 ($75,746.54).

Worldwide Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Frostrow Capital LLP. The fund is managed by OrbiMed Capital LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, with an emphasis on pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

