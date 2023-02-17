WOW-token Price Hits $0.0295 on Top Exchanges (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. During the last week, WOW-token has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. One WOW-token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0295 or 0.00000124 BTC on exchanges. WOW-token has a market cap of $295.36 million and approximately $7.11 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WOW-token Token Profile

WOW-token (CRYPTO:WOW) is a token. It launched on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io.

WOW-token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.03034079 USD and is up 3.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $61.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOW-token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WOW-token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

