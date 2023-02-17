WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 845,847 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,182 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $39,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in WSFS Financial by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,464,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $441,240,000 after buying an additional 2,442,621 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in WSFS Financial by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,112,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $331,584,000 after acquiring an additional 992,425 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,044,765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,975,000 after purchasing an additional 706,926 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 29.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,878,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,196,000 after acquiring an additional 648,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 59.8% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,182,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,422,000 after acquiring an additional 442,621 shares during the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

WSFS Financial Stock Down 0.3 %

WSFS stock opened at $50.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.89. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.02. WSFS Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $37.03 and a twelve month high of $53.31.

WSFS Financial Announces Dividend

WSFS Financial ( NASDAQ:WSFS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $193.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.06 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 23.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Analysts anticipate that WSFS Financial Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Patrick Joseph Ward sold 1,305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total value of $60,525.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,534,060.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WSFS. Piper Sandler lowered shares of WSFS Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on WSFS Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.25.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.