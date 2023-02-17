X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYDW) Stock Price Down 0.1%

X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYDW – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $44.72 and last traded at $44.89. 7,220 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 80,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.92.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.32 and its 200-day moving average is $45.06.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYDW – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 68,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,984,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.24% of X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

