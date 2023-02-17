XIDO FINANCE (XIDO) Trading Down 25.3% Over Last Week

XIDO FINANCE (XIDO) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 17th. XIDO FINANCE has a market capitalization of $64.85 million and approximately $39,122.33 worth of XIDO FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, XIDO FINANCE has traded down 25.3% against the US dollar. One XIDO FINANCE token can currently be bought for approximately $2.29 or 0.00009248 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XIDO FINANCE Token Profile

XIDO FINANCE launched on September 9th, 2020. XIDO FINANCE’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,314,463 tokens. XIDO FINANCE’s official website is xido.finance. XIDO FINANCE’s official Twitter account is @xidofinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. XIDO FINANCE’s official message board is medium.com/@xidofinance.

Buying and Selling XIDO FINANCE

According to CryptoCompare, “XIDO is decentralized AMM with yield farming incentives, no mints, and a unique token distribution design. Token which adds a governance layer and powers the self-sustaining pools and farms without ever minting a new token.It is layer protocol for payments specifically built to support the fast-growing DeFi industry using our important technological innovations.”

