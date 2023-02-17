XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Shares Sold by Anomaly Capital Management LP

Anomaly Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,637,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 97,514 shares during the period. XPO makes up about 6.3% of Anomaly Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Anomaly Capital Management LP owned approximately 2.29% of XPO worth $117,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of XPO by 7,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 608 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in XPO by 160.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 606 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of XPO by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of XPO in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of XPO in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get XPO alerts:

XPO Stock Performance

NYSE XPO traded down $0.55 on Friday, hitting $37.02. 248,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,771,714. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.30 and its 200 day moving average is $43.69. XPO, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.51 and a 52 week high of $46.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.16. XPO had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 41.62%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. XPO’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that XPO, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on XPO. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on XPO from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of XPO from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of XPO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $55.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America cut shares of XPO from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of XPO from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, XPO currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.50.

XPO Profile

(Get Rating)

XPO, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services. It operates through the North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services segments. The North American LTL segment includes cross-border U.S. service to and from Mexico and Canada, as well as intra-Canada service. The Brokerage and Other Services segment is involved in last mile logistics for heavy goods sold through e-commerce, omnichannel retail, and direct-to-consumer channels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.