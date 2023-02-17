Yellow Pages (TSE:Y) Given “Sector Perform Market Weight” Rating at National Bank Financial

Yellow Pages (TSE:Y – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sector perform market weight” rating restated by research analysts at National Bank Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Yellow Pages’ FY2023 earnings at $3.06 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.12 EPS.

Separately, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Yellow Pages from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of Y stock opened at C$14.46 on Wednesday. Yellow Pages has a 12-month low of C$12.43 and a 12-month high of C$14.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$269.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$14.15 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.45.

Yellow Pages Limited operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in Canada. The company provides digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages digital media properties, content syndication, search engine solutions, website fulfillment, social media campaign management, digital display advertising, video production, e-commerce, and print advertising to small and medium-sized enterprises.

