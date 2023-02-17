Zacks Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for O-I Glass in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 14th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.65. The consensus estimate for O-I Glass’ current full-year earnings is $2.59 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for O-I Glass’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.38 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.93 EPS.

OI has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup increased their target price on O-I Glass from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on O-I Glass from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on O-I Glass from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded O-I Glass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on O-I Glass from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.40.

Shares of OI stock opened at $22.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.40. O-I Glass has a 1-year low of $11.51 and a 1-year high of $23.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.88 and a 200 day moving average of $16.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. O-I Glass had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share.

In other news, SVP Arnaud Aujouannet sold 2,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $56,048.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,367.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other O-I Glass news, SVP Arnaud Aujouannet sold 2,510 shares of O-I Glass stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $56,048.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,367.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vitaliano Torno sold 17,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total transaction of $384,383.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 158,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,510,982.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in O-I Glass by 104.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in O-I Glass during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 251.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in O-I Glass by 120.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

