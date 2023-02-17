Zcash Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $83.40 Million (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 17th. Zcash has a market capitalization of $730.95 million and $83.40 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zcash coin can now be purchased for $44.77 or 0.00185322 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Zcash has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zcash alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00069345 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00057207 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001219 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002305 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Zcash Profile

Zcash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official website is z.cash.

Zcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash is a privacy driven cryptocurrency. It uses the Equihash as an algorithm, which is an asymmetric memory-hard Proof of Work algorithm based on the generalized birthday problem. It relies on high RAM requirements to bottleneck the generation of proofs and making ASIC development unfeasible. ZCash uses zero-knowledge Succinct Non-interactive Arguments of Knowledge (zk-SNARKs) to ensure that all information (sender, receiver, amount) is encrypted, without the possibility of double-spending. The only information that is revealed regarding transactions is the time in which they take place.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Zchain Explorer (Backup)Telegram”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.