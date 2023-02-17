Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.02-6.54 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.350-1.408 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.45 billion. Ziff Davis also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.02-$6.54 EPS.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZD. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Ziff Davis from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ziff Davis from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ziff Davis from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Ziff Davis in a research note on Friday, January 6th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ziff Davis has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $98.80.
ZD traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $81.82. The company had a trading volume of 651,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,541. Ziff Davis has a 1 year low of $66.85 and a 1 year high of $109.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 65.62 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.21.
Ziff Davis, Inc is a digital media and internet company. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment consists of a portfolio of web properties and apps which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle,Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter and What to Expect, among others.
