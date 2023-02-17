Zilliqa Price Tops $0.0312 on Top Exchanges (ZIL)

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 17th. One Zilliqa coin can currently be bought for $0.0312 or 0.00000131 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Zilliqa has traded 13% higher against the dollar. Zilliqa has a total market cap of $494.70 million and $76.06 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
About Zilliqa
Zilliqa’s launch date was September 15th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 17,192,171,523 coins and its circulating supply is 15,867,699,447 coins. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is https://reddit.com/r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Zilliqa is blog.zilliqa.com. Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com.
Zilliqa Coin Trading
