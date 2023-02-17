Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Given New $38.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Wedbush from $31.00 to $38.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ZG. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Zillow Group from an underperform rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.00.
Zillow Group Trading Up 0.8 %
ZG opened at $47.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.93 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.93 and its 200-day moving average is $35.47. Zillow Group has a 52-week low of $26.21 and a 52-week high of $65.16. The company has a quick ratio of 12.09, a current ratio of 12.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,203,000. LifePro Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,890,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,502,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.21% of the company’s stock.
Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.
