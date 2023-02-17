Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Given New $38.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Wedbush from $31.00 to $38.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ZG. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Zillow Group from an underperform rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.00.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Zillow Group Trading Up 0.8 %

ZG opened at $47.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.93 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.93 and its 200-day moving average is $35.47. Zillow Group has a 52-week low of $26.21 and a 52-week high of $65.16. The company has a quick ratio of 12.09, a current ratio of 12.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Insider Activity at Zillow Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zillow Group

In related news, CTO David A. Beitel sold 2,395 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total transaction of $111,008.25. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 115,939 shares in the company, valued at $5,373,772.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Zillow Group news, CTO David A. Beitel sold 2,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total value of $111,008.25. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 115,939 shares in the company, valued at $5,373,772.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Allen Parker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $353,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 160,968 shares in the company, valued at $5,683,780.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 41,245 shares of company stock worth $1,580,532 over the last ninety days. 18.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,203,000. LifePro Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,890,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,502,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.21% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group

(Get Rating)

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.