ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Shares Gap Up to $21.25

Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $21.25, but opened at $22.25. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services shares last traded at $22.28, with a volume of 1,476,622 shares.

Several research firms have recently commented on ZIM. Barclays cut ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $26.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.60 to $30.40 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.08.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.75. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services ( NYSE:ZIM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $9.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.46 by $0.20. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a net margin of 42.71% and a return on equity of 118.65%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 37.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1,299.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.74% of the company’s stock.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

