108,504 Shares in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Bought by Cipher Capital LP

Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 108,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,267,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 40,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,049 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 28,518 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. 96.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on PTEN. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Patterson-UTI Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Down 2.8 %

Patterson-UTI Energy stock opened at $14.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.69 and a twelve month high of $20.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.81.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $788.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.68 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The business’s revenue was up 69.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is presently 45.07%.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

(Get Rating)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.