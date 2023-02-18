15,900 Shares in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Purchased by Oberweis Asset Management Inc.

Oberweis Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Unum Group by 74.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Unum Group by 39.0% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Unum Group by 229.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Unum Group by 43.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. 79.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNM stock opened at $42.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.74. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $26.11 and a 12 month high of $46.64.

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Unum Group will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.28%.

Unum Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 1st that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.38.

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment consists of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

